Not Available

The no-holds-barred real fighting series continues with even more skull-cracking action and expert commentary by Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Eddie Bravo and announcer Bruce Butler. The competitors in the "Knockout Nightmare" edition include Ken Shamrock's Lions Den, Russ Vale Todo, Medina, Wallid Ismael, Vernon "Tiger" White and Stepp. Combat grappling and millennia jujitsu are just two of the pulse-pounding events.