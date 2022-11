Not Available

See the world's toughest fighters go head-to-head in raw mixed martial arts action. Boxing, wrestling, muay Thai, jujitsu and wrestling are among the styles taking center stage in 13 King of the Cage matches. Ken Shamrock, Eddie Bravo and Richard Norton are your hosts as Bobby Hoffman takes on Kauia Kupihea, Eric Pele battles Sean Alvarez, Tim Catalfo faces Dave Beneteau and more.