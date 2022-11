Not Available

This ain't amateur hour! Only professional fighting's elite are featured in this thrill-packed collection of bouts that pit mixed martial arts masters against one another. Witness fierce warriors engage in hand-to-hand battles that try their skill and test their honor. Matches include Gary Mendoz vs. Tony Berg, Ron Cushen vs. Tony Petarra, Tom Kenny vs. Jorge Pereira, John De La O vs. Joseph Frainco, Bobby Gamboa vs. Richard Goodman and more.