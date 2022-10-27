Not Available

King of the Children

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

An unschooled young man, one of the countless victims of Mao's Cultural Revolution, is labouring in the countryside when he is suddenly assigned to teach in a near-by village school. Gradually, he finds the confidence to ditch the Maoist textbook and encourage the barely literate kids to write about their own lives and feelings. At the same time, through a series of dream-like meetings with a young cowherd, he begins to sense the possibilities of a life beyond the parameters of traditional education.

Cast

Yuan XieLao Gar
Xuewen YangWang Fu
Caimei ZhangLaidi
Guoqing XuLao Hei
Shaohua ChenHeadmaster Chen

