King of the Grizzlies

1970

Moki (John Yesno), a Cree Indian, is made foreman of a sprawling cattle ranch owned by his former army commander. But he carries with him through life the lore of his own people. When he rescues a bear cub, Wahb, he feels a mystical connection between himself and the magnificent creature. Later, Wahb, now a 1,300-pound bear, returns from the wild to wreak havoc on the cattle ranch, and Moki must face this fearsome grizzly. This spectacular film depicts a territorial battle over a country of breathtaking beauty.