King of the Hammers III - Anarchy

Reserved for the most fearless, off road racing pushes adventure to the edge of the envelope, but racers, fans, and teams wanted more... The 2010 Griffin King of the Hammers answers the call with a shot heard around the world. An event so unimaginable, it is now being called the most challenging off road race on the planet. Join 50,000 fanatics as they gather in Southern California's Johnson Valley, to watch 100 of the world's best ultra 4 drivers conquer 135 impossible miles of the most brutal rock trails and open desert terrain known to man. A combination race that in just 4 years has turned an entire industry upside down.... some will rise as heroes...others will fall... A full length feaature film, 100 minutes long. Over 70 minutes of special features including on board cameras and all the race statistics.