Not Available

A Mardi Gras celebration, looking pretty much like any carnival. Bluto is a strongman, claiming to be King of the Mardi Gras, and drawing a large crowd. Popeye, nearby, claims only, "I yam what I yam," and has no crowd, but still draws Bluto's wrath. He manages to spoil a balance trick, then tops it with Wimpy in a chair. Olive then volunteers to be levitated; Bluto pulls her over and saws her in half. Olive escapes to a roller coaster with the boys in pursuit.