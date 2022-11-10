Not Available

King of Thorn

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kadokawa Pictures

Based on the seinen science fiction manga series by Iwahara Yuuji, serialised in Monthly Comic Beam.A mysterious virus, nicknamed Medusa, is spreading around Japan, turning its victims into stone. Given the impossibility of finding an immediate cure, the government opts for cryopreserving a select group of patients until they come up with a solution. Kasumi, one of the chosen ones, has been asleep for years and her awakening, more than a bed of roses, is a bed of thorns, and happens in the midst of total chaos where monstrous creatures lie in wait all around.

Cast

Kousei HirotaAlexandro Pecchino
Misaki KunoAlice
Tsutomu IsobeIvan Coral Vega
Sayaka OharaKatherine Turner
Ayako KawasumiLaura Owen
Toshiyuki MorikawaMarco Owen

View Full Cast >

Images