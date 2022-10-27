Not Available

King Size

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A comedy. The story follows a young scientist in the contemporary world, who actually came from the world of dwarves, thanks to a magic potion, held by the Big Eater, ruler of the dwarves. The dwarf kingdom, Shuflandia, exists in a cellar of a library, and only the most obedient get the chance to grow to king size and inhabit the larger world. Once there, nobody wants to return to Shuflandia. Also, there are no women in Shuflandia.

Cast

Jerzy StuhrNadszyszkownik Kilkujadek
Katarzyna FiguraAla
Maciej KozłowskiWaś, krasnal Kilkujadka
Jan MachulskiKwintek
Leonard PietraszakKramerko
Olgierd ŁukaszewiczParagraf

