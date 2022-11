Not Available

Anisong label KING RECORD has announced the “KING SUPER LIVE 2018” series, with dates in Taiwan, Japan, and China. KING SUPER LIVE 2018 Taipei will be held at the Multipurpose Gymnasium of National Taiwan Sport University on 30th September 2018, KING SUPER LIVE 2018 Tokyo at Tokyo Dome on 24th September 2018, and KING SUPER LIVE 2018 Shanghai on 14th October 2018 (venue TBA).