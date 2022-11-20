Not Available

Primitive, cowardly, greedy and fame seeking father Ubu, persuaded by his wife, mother Ubu, kills the honorable king Wenceslas and his family. This makes Ubu king of Poland. In the beginning he is popular and showers his subjects with gold coins. But, later on he brings on himself peoples rage when he decides to kill all the noblemen and officials and introduces unreasonable taxes. Russian czar Aleksey starts a military campaign against the bloody despot Ibi. After a defeat, Ubu and his wife escape to France.