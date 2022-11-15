Kingdom Come - Videography (1988 - 2010)

Not Available

Kingdom Come is an American/German heavy metal/hard rock band formed in 1987.[1][2] The band was originally fronted by Lenny Wolf (born in Hamburg, Germany as Frank Wöllschlager), until their hiatus in 2016. While there have been no constant Kingdom Come members throughout the band's history, their most recent lineup features four original members who left the band in 1989 and returned in 2018. Wolf was replaced by Keith St John in 2018.[2] The group's 1988 debut album, Kingdom Come, is to date their most internationally popular and biggest selling recording. This is a collection of all their videos