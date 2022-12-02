Kingdom of Ants

Not Available

Palestine 2002, daily bombing, Apache helicopters and tanks issuing lava claiming lives and coming on everything, bulldozers demolish homes, under the earth, caves and tunnels link to the city of Palestine, witnesses of successive civilizations on this land, water and green, world of quietness, serenity and magic. A journey between the apparent and the hidden sides of this land, between the bitter reality and the dream, history and myth. A quest for the depth of human tragedy between the reality of reality and the dream of the artist.