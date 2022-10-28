Kingdom of Plants 3D

Not Available

A natural history documentary series written and presented by David Attenborough, which explores the world of plants. It was filmed over the course of a year at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew. Each of the three sections explores a different aspect of plant life. "Life in the Wet Zone" explains how plants first colonised wet and humid environments, "Solving the Secrets" explores plant reproductive techniques and "Survival" shows how plants continually adapt to their environments. The series also goes behind the scenes of Kew's Millennium Seed Bank Project. The series makes use of multiple camera formats and employs live action, time-lapse, high-speed, infrared, macro and micro photography to bring its subjects to life. Some of these techniques were pioneered in 3D for this series.