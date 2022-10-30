Kingdom of Plants 3D - Survival

Not Available

David discovers the plants that have evolved to shed their dependency on water enabling them to survive in the driest environments. With 3D slow motion sequence, we discover the extraordinary connections between cacti and their natural pollinators: bats. The scene typifies the unique splendour of the 3D experience as bats seem to fly out of the screen and into the viewers' living room. Cracking the code to plants' survival strategies is the key to protecting their future and Kew have built a high tech long-term solution fifty miles south of the Gardens. Described as mankind's ultimate insurance policy, and with 10% already cryogenically housed, the Kew Millennium Seed Bank has the capacity to store seeds from every remaining species of plant on the planet, thus ensuring that no plant need ever go extinct again.