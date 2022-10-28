Not Available

Diving into the planet’s waters, Kingdom Of The Oceans features astonishing footage that showcases the majesty of the underwater world. Shot at over 50 locations around the world and with eighty different species, this breath-taking four-part special offers a deeper insight into the aquatic side of nature, from the coastal shores to the open sea. 1) Giants Of The Deep: The voyages of blue whales and hordes of tuna through the vast, blue, liquid expanse of the oceans. 2) Sand Wars:The sandy plains of the seabed can appear to be empty, but hide multitudes of moving creatures. 3) Predator's Paradise: Coral polyps are tiny animals that construct underwater mountains, sheltering an extraordinarily diverse group of species. 4) Fire & Ice: Whales, penguins, iguanas and dolphins have all inherited a burdensome air-breathing legacy from their land-dwelling ancestors.