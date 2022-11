Not Available

In a story similar to C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Splash and his sister Coral have long-awaited the return of the great whale King, but when young Splash lets a secret slip, the evil squid Krakken sets a trap! Using state of the art computer animation, Kingdom Under the Sea is a drama of great beauty and a message of great depth that your family will want to watch over and over again!