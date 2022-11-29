King's Feast

Not Available

The movie starts in Dubai, where we are introduced to a mysterious artifact collector. His new target is to acquire every country's first Olympic Gold medal. With the help of his trusty assistant and a goofy Chinese expert, they head over to Foshan with a large bag of money ready to do the deal. Just one problem. They don't know the name of the Olympic Champion who won the first ever Chinese Gold medal. At the same time, a struggling Real Estate Sales Agent and his beautiful co-worker have been tasked by the CEO to organise a huge sales event for the development - with the main attraction being Chinese Olympic Champions!