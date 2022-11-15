Not Available

KINGS OF BACHATA: SOLD OUT AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN is a triumphant homecoming for New York City natives Aventura. Formed in the Bronx with the intent of infusing Dominican bachata with the sounds of contemporary American R&B, Aventura released their first album in 1999, and built their following steadily but surely over subsequent releases. This 2007 two-disc live release, which finds the group playing to a sold-out crowd, is an enjoyable sampler of their smooth, tropical flavor (Aventura fall more on the traditional side than the hybrid or R&B side) and charismatic performances.