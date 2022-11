Not Available

Twenty years after they pioneered a new sound on the streets of the South Bronx, several grandmasters of hip-hop roll down downtown for a nostalgic concert at Webster Hall in Manhattan. Old-school tracks include Busy Bee on "Suicide," Melle Mel and the Furious Five on "Freedom" and "White Lines," Grandmaster Caz on "Hate the Game" and "MC's Delight," and Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock on "It Takes Two" and "Joy & Pain."