Kings of Leon: Live At The Coachella Festival

Kings of Leon have become one of the world's biggest rock band's in recent years - so there were high expectations for their Coachella performance. And they delivered the following stonkin' hot set list: 1.Closer 2.Crawl 3.Radioactive 4.Taper Jean Girl 5.Velvet Snow 6.Pistol of Fire 7.Molly's Chambers 8.The Bucket Play Video 9.Mi Amigo 10.Back Down South 11.Fans 12.Mary 13.The Immortals 14.Notion 15.No Money 16.Four Kicks 17.On Call 18.Sex on Fire 19.Use Somebody 20.Black Thumbnal