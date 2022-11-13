Kings of Piss 2

Not Available

Peto Coast and Marcel Hoffmann are two hot piss pigs looking for a place to play. They know just where to go...Berlin Dark Club. Dressed in their leather biker gear and helmets, these two hot guys can’t wait to have a hot wet time feeding their piss to any willing stud. The bar is already in full swing as Christian, Joe Croc, Turbo, Manu Perro-Nash, Angel, Hierro and two masked men have already began sucking and fucking one another. Christian, whose hot chest and abs are perfectly matched with his thick cock as he feeds it to Manu. These guys are so into one another, it is as if they don’t realize they are in the middle of a packed bar.