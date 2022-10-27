1976

Kings of the Road

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1976

Studio

Wim Wenders Productions

Itinerant projection-equipment repairman Bruno Winter (Rüdiger Vogler) and depressed hitchhiker Robert Lander (Hanns Zischler)--a doctor who has just been through a break-up with his wife and a half-hearted suicide attempt--travel along the Western side of the East-German border in a repair truck, visiting worn-out movie theaters, learning to communicate across their differences. The film features stunning black-and-white cinematography from Robbie Muller and a pensive score from Improved Sound Limited.

Cast

Rüdiger VoglerBruno Winter
Hanns ZischlerRobert Lander
Lisa KreuzerPauline, cashier
Rudolf SchündlerRobert's Father
Marquard BohmMan Who Lost His Wife
Hans Dieter TrayerPaul, garage owner

