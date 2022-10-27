Kings of the Road

Itinerant projection-equipment repairman Bruno Winter (Rüdiger Vogler) and depressed hitchhiker Robert Lander (Hanns Zischler)--a doctor who has just been through a break-up with his wife and a half-hearted suicide attempt--travel along the Western side of the East-German border in a repair truck, visiting worn-out movie theaters, learning to communicate across their differences. The film features stunning black-and-white cinematography from Robbie Muller and a pensive score from Improved Sound Limited.
|Rüdiger Vogler
|Bruno Winter
|Hanns Zischler
|Robert Lander
|Lisa Kreuzer
|Pauline, cashier
|Rudolf Schündler
|Robert's Father
|Marquard Bohm
|Man Who Lost His Wife
|Hans Dieter Trayer
|Paul, garage owner
View Full Cast >