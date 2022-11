Not Available

KINGS OF THE SQUARE RING captures some of the most amazing battles ever seen in the field of mixed martial arts, an extreme sport that combines elements of boxing, wrestling, karate, muay thai, jujitsu, and tae kwon do into a no-holds-barred style of fighting. The collection presents archival footage of fighting greats like Masutatsu Oyama, Benny "The Jet" Urquidez, Rikidozan, Antonio Inoki, and Muhammad Ali.