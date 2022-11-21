Not Available

Kings of the Time

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A documentary with elements of animation about 85-year-old Elbert Tuganov and 80-year-old Heino Pars - two animators and artists who despite changing times have become masters of their domain. The exact time of the real events in the documentary is not actually essential. It may be yesterday, today, tomorrow... And it may happen to you... and to me... However, in the film, it all took place in the 1950s, the time when the first Sputnik was launched to space, rivers were reversed and hydraulic power plants built.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images