Kings of the Time

A documentary with elements of animation about 85-year-old Elbert Tuganov and 80-year-old Heino Pars - two animators and artists who despite changing times have become masters of their domain. The exact time of the real events in the documentary is not actually essential. It may be yesterday, today, tomorrow... And it may happen to you... and to me... However, in the film, it all took place in the 1950s, the time when the first Sputnik was launched to space, rivers were reversed and hydraulic power plants built.