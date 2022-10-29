Kings of the Wind & Electric Queens

Not Available

The name of my stallion is King of the Wind. My mare is called Electric Queen and she electrocutes all who get in her way, boasts a middle-aged man with a thin black mustache. The Sonepur Fair in India is about to begin! Every year on the full moon day of Kartika Purnima, the largest animal market in Asia takes place. Horses, elephants, birds and camels are traded in this fair, a celebration that has existed for hundreds of years. Colourful multitudes cut through the dusty, sticky air as the ecstatic sound of drums fills the space. An event like no other, its a carnival of magical realism inhabited by exotic dancers, exorcists, stuntmen and elephant tamers. Roll up, roll up, our circus has come to you, cries a squeaky voice from the loudspeakers. Prepare yourself for sensory overload.