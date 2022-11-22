King\'s Road 1978

Not Available

This fascinating amateur film of punks on the streets of London in 1978 - shot by prominent punk chronicler Captain Zip - captures the outfits and irreverent attitudes of the time. Punk PVC exposes her rear to tourists, while Joe Rex simply sticks two fingers up at passers-by. Famous faces glimpsed include Slits singer Ari Up and punk's fashion-designer-in-chief Vivienne Westwood. The soundtrack to this film - which includes a voice-over from Captain Zip (Phil Munnoch) as well as music of the time, and the voices of Rat, Mouse and Fliss - was added later, in 1991. Those seen on screen include Eds and Wobble, Joe Rex, PVC, Mandy, Ziggy, Tampax, Sherry, Michael, the Kingston Lurkers, Hamster, Ari, Bethnal, Ari Up, Caroline, Rat and Mouse, Nige, Tracey, Spider, Carrot, Julie, Vivienne Westwood, and Vaughan.