King's X: Gretchen Goes to London

When King's X released their landmark sophomore album, "Gretchen Goes to Nebraska" in the summer of 1989, they were poised to conquer the world. It was universally hailed as an instant classic among fans, peers, and critics alike. The album was perched high atop reader and critic polls as one of the most significant albums of the year in the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands, the region that also voted "Gretchen" as one of the best albums of the entire decade. Additionally, the album placed on America's "Billboard" charts. "Gretchen Goes to London" documents the historic show at the famed Astoria Theatre in 1990. With never-before-seen footage, "Live at the Astoria" presents King's X at the top of their game, exuding an energy that surpasses the studio recordings.