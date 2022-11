Not Available

This record of exercise and tomfoolery on the River Hull at Stoneferry won praise from the Hull Daily Mail when it screened at The Circus variety theatre on Anlaby Road. The ladies present may have particularly enjoyed the mocked-up 'accident': one rower tumbles flamboyantly out of his skiff into the water and swims wildly to shore - his wry grin, wet t-shirt clinging to his chest, is priceless.