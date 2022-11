Not Available

In 1957, fresh-out-of-college California boys Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds and Dave Guard formed The Kingston Trio -- in the process ushering in the folk era. This film documents the group's 50-year journey. Interviews with Shane, John Stewart, Pete Seeger and others, as well as footage of the group performing, provide a fascinating portrait of the trio whose tight vocal harmonies, accessible tunes and signature banjo riffs defined an era.