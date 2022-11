Not Available

The world's oldest Kink/Fetish contest - International Mr. Leather - isn't just for 'white, gay males' anymore. Now, straights, the disabled and transgender men come together to compete for this honor of masculinity. And it was all started 30 years earlier by a man who took the risk of opening Chicago's first Leather bar in the 1950's. This sexy, smart, surprisingly upbeat doc dares to ask: Is there a bit of Kink Crusader in us all?