Kinky Boots The Musical

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common – or so they think. Charlie (played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (played by Matt Henry, who won an Olivier Award for the role) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.