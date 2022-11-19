Kinky in the Kitchen

Not Available

Love is cooking in Carolina's kitchen, and it's wonderfully delicious! Samantha Ryan spices up the screen as Carolina, a passionate cook who is patiently waiting for Mr. Right. In the meantime, she pours her heart and soul into her catering company, and reveals a special culinary talent that magically affects the very clients whom she caters for. But between a booming business, an active fantasy life, and an array of excuses, Carolina becomes consumed with work and disregards the very real affections of her catering assistant, Aaron. After numerous unsuccessful attempts at winning her heart, Aaron decides to look for love elsewhere and Carolina soon realizes that her fantasies of Mr. Right have been a reality all along. But is it too late for that? Find out in this savory romance as Carolina and Aaron hope to discover a life that goes beyond the kitchen.