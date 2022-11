Not Available

In Manhattan, Seymour is a fast-talking, flatulent, frustrated director of titillation flicks, in search of fame and fortune. With a crudely drawn map, he sets sail for Bone Island, his crew including Fanny, his latest discovery. The island is home to the legendary Kinky Kong, a massive gorilla. The crew overcomes the ape and takes him back to New York to exhibit - but chains break, and the ape is on the loose. Liberty is in danger. Source IMDB