Both Sreenivasan and Siddique are in love with their uncles daughter.But he will only let Siddique marry her since he is a doctor and has money. So Sreenivasan leaves town for a while and comes back later pretending to be a swami who can heal any sickness. He tries winning his uncle over and at the same time sabotage Siddique's doctor reputation, leading to many hilarious situations.