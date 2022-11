Not Available

Ooabare! Seigi Choujin is a 1984 Japanese animated film. It is the second theatrical film based on the anime series Kinnikuman. It was released in Japan on December 22, 1984 alongside Dr. Slump and Arale-chan: Hoyoyo! The Treasure of Nanaba Castle and Uchuu Keiji Shaider: Follow the Shigishigi Kidnapping Gang!. It is set after the Seven Akuma Choujin Arc.