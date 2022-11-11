Kino dlya Karlosa

Not Available

Carlos has been just born. He is the sweetest of the babies, but his grandmother is very sorry that he’s was born dark skin. Grandfather Sergey Mikhailovich wants to drink to the health of his grandson and celebrate this event, but grandmother doesn’t allows him to drink. Grandfather wants Carlos to know that he was born in the Great Russian Empire. This is Carlos’s first new year, and I made a movie so that he would remember it, and to talk about hilarious and painful things happening in my new family.