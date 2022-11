Not Available

The Kino-nedelya newsreels constitute the first films of Dziga Vertov. A total of 43 issues, each containing an average of 5 to 7 different items, were produced between May 1918 and June 1919. In the fall of 1918, Vertov joined the newsreel’s ranks and soon took on full responsibility for the series, defining the content and structure of each issue. The films provide an invaluable record of life in the young Soviet Russia, then in the throes of civil war.