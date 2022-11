Not Available

Kinogamma is a unique cinematic experience – a strange, lost gem. The camera takes us on a hypnotic journey to the discovery of people, places, sounds, and things – a travel journal in which the eye stops to admire the everyday and the uncommon, a magnetic experiment to kidnap our gaze and rediscover the pleasure of simply seeing. The first part, East, takes us to the cities of Moscow, Tallinn, Orsk, and Novotroisk.