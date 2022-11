Not Available

In 2004 they discovered a new planet , since then known as planet 9 . This is an attempt to visualize textures , surfaces and organisms of this so called planet 9 , in an very abstract macro way, set to an pulsating original sound score trying to abduct the viewer into an out of this world audio-visual experience. All shots are live action and practical effects, no cg was used. Directed by Clemens Wirth