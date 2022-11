Not Available

Kinta and Ginji are best buddies. Sometimes they get on each other’s nerves, but they don’t hold a grudge for long. They are way too straightforward for that. Every other day, they meet up and roam the fields and forests, lie around in the grass, or make music. Just two normal guys – but one of them is a tanuki (racoon dog), the other a robot. Things get even more curious when other talking entities and objects appear!