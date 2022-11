Not Available

No matter how hard mobster Kintaro (Tsutomo Yamazaki) tries to go legit, his past finds a way to nip at his heels. But maybe that's not so bad. Now working for a construction company, Kintaro finds that his old tricks come in handy when his new firm is harassed by a large corporation adept at corruption and coercion. But two can play that game, and soon, Kintaro's called upon to tap into his old network to level the playing field.