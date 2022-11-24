Kira Soltanovich: Here Comes Trouble

Not Available

Kira Soltanovich is the voice of the Photo Booth on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and born in the former Soviet Union, raised by immigrant parents in San Francisco, Kira Soltanovich has plenty to laugh about these day. In her half hour special "Here Comedy Trouble" Kira says her parents took her to Disneyland ... not because of the rides, but because of the lines, they assumed there would be food at the end of them. Kira was also a series regular on, "Girls Behaving Badly" for four years, as well as performed a killer set on the critically acclaimed "Hot Tamales Live" on Showtime.