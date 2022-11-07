Not Available

Although scores of people migrate to Bombay, from all over India, most do not even have a roof to live under. Some who are lucky manage to find accommodations but pay very high rents, and others who find accommodations refuse to vacate under any circumstances. Two such tenants are Mrs. Laxmi Abhyankar and her employed daughter, Jaya, who live in a flat in Pali Hill area. They had rented this flat from Lucknow-based Kundanlal Choudhury 15 years ago and have been paying him the same amount of Rs.500/- since then. Kundanlal's son, Anil, comes to Bombay to seek employment, and does get employed. His dad wants him to go and live with the Abhyankars, which he does.