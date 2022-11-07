Not Available

Kirby: Fright to the Finish! The Movie

  • Animation
  • Fantasy

This animated adventure features one of Nintendo's most popular characters, that lovable puffball Kirby. In this action-filled movie, Kirby battles a fleet of mysterious spaceships that have the effrontery to attack Dream Land. Our pint-sized hero embarks on a nerve-shattering journey into deep space, where he must confront his ultimate nightmare: the diabolical eNeMeE. Will Kirby emerge unscathed and victorious?

Cast

Ted LewisKing Dedede/ Escargoon (Voice)
Kerry WilliamsTiff (Voice)
Kayzie RogersTuff (Voice)
Eric StuartMeta Knight (Voice)
Mike PollockMayor Len Blustergas (Voice)

