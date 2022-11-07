Kirby: Fright to the Finish! The Movie

Not Available

This animated adventure features one of Nintendo's most popular characters, that lovable puffball Kirby. In this action-filled movie, Kirby battles a fleet of mysterious spaceships that have the effrontery to attack Dream Land. Our pint-sized hero embarks on a nerve-shattering journey into deep space, where he must confront his ultimate nightmare: the diabolical eNeMeE. Will Kirby emerge unscathed and victorious?