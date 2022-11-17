Not Available

Three stories and language confrontation intertwine at the moment when the Moscow Tatar comes to Tatarstan to persuade an old-fashioned Kazan to sell a house in the center. He has everything for happiness: a miracle wife, an obstinate daughter, an actress sister, a pink goat and many problems. According to the capital’s development, a metro station should be built exactly on the site of the protagonist’s house. But it was not there. It is difficult to agree if you communicate in different languages. In the literal and figurative sense.