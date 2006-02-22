Kirikou and the Wild Beasts

The film is a sub-story to Kirikou and the Sorceress rather than a straight sequel. The movie is set while Kirikou is still a child and Karaba is still a sorceress. Like Princes et princesses and Les Contes de la nuit, it is an anthology film comprising several episodic stories, each of them describing Kirikou's interactions with a different animals. It is however unique among Michel Ocelot's films, not only in that it is co-directed by Bénédicte Galup (who has previously worked with him as an animator) but also for each of the stories being written by a different person (in all other cases, Ocelot has been the sole writer and director of his films).
|Awa Sene Sarr
|Karaba (voice)
|Robert Liensol
|Le grand-père (voice)
|Marie-Philomène Nga
|La mère (voice)
|Emile Abossolo M'bo
|L'oncle (voice)
|Pascal N'Zonzi
|Le veillard
|Marthe N'Domé
|La femme forte
View Full Cast >