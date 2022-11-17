Not Available

A documentary presenting Radziszewski's meeting with Ryszard Kisiel, a personality behind the first East-Central European gay-zine, Filo and 're-discovered' by the director. The backdrop of the film is Kisiel's hitherto hidden archive, consisting of dozens of color slides, documenting photo shoots organized by Kisiel and his friends in a private apartment. The photos taken in 1985 and 1986 may be considered a direct reaction to the Polish anti-gay militia campaign ('Hiacynt'), during which the Secret Police collected information about homosexuals in Poland using them later for blackmail.