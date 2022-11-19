Kiss [1993] Konfidential

Not Available

This documentary is a combination between a Kiss concert and the members of the early 90s Kiss talking about random stuff. This short movie will give you some nice live footage, excellent tunes, and a good look at the chemistry of the Kiss of the early 90s. It's quite interesting to see how much animosity that Eric Singer seems to have towards the makeup, and how even though they talk about it in the documentary, it seems to be a forbidden subject around the band members. The vintage footage doesn't sound to great, but it's still great to see Gene spitting blood. The strippers were an unexpected surprise, and the fact that one of the women in the crowd who revealed herself and got groped was a bit of a jaw dropper to me, but whatever. A great treat for anyone who wants to see what the band was like live in the non makeup days.