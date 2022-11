Not Available

This concert was visually archived in Columbus, GA on April 5, 1997. This performance from the Lost City Tour marked a huge moment in Kisstory. Peter Criss was unable to perform due to health reason. But nothing could stop the Kiss Army from marching on. Drum tech Ed Kanon replaced Peter Criss in full Catman regalia, making this one of the most sought-after Kiss performances in Kisstory.